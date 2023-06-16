Menu Content

Politics

Seoul Mayor Says Easing High-Rise Limit Meant to Expand Public Space

Written: 2023-07-03 13:27:28Updated: 2023-07-03 13:51:23

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said that his administration’s push to ease high-rise restrictions along the Han River is aimed at maximizing the waterfront and green space accessible to city residents.

Meeting with local reporters to mark the one-year anniversary of his fourth term in office on Monday, Oh said the purpose behind lifting the restriction in any region is to create space that benefits residents.

Under Oh's "Great Han River" project to transform areas near the river into spaces for culture, arts and leisure, a redevelopment initiative was resumed after 12 years in Seoul's Seongsu-dong area, where the 50-story height restriction was abolished.

The mayor said the development policy is essential to the previously announced target of 30 million foreign tourists visiting the city each year.

Meanwhile, Oh said the city has decided to raise the bus fare by 300 won in the second half of the year, but the timing of its implementation will be finalized through consultations with the central government.

As for tackling the country's low birth rate, the mayor said he plans to soon announce measures to increase investment in child care services.
