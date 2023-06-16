Monsoon Rains to Return across Nation Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is set to see monsoon rains again on Tuesday.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast on Monday that Jeju Island and South Jeolla Province will first witness rain showers from early hours Tuesday after a stationary front accompanied by low atmospheric pressure that formed in China’s inland areas approaches the Korean Peninsula.The rainfall will spread to all parts of the nation by Tuesday evening and will gradually let up, beginning with the northwestern parts of the Seoul metropolitan area from Wednesday morning.The Seoul area, Gangwon Province’s inland and mountainous areas, the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces and North Gyeongsang Province’s northern inland regions as well as Jeju are set to see between 50 and 100 millimeters of precipitation.Gangwon’s east coasts, North Gyeongsang Province’s northeast coasts and South Gyeongsang Province will witness between 20 and 60 millimeters of rain.However, the weather agency was quick to add that some parts of the capital region, South Chungcheong Province, the Jeolla provinces, Jeju and the five northwestern border islands in the Yellow Sea could be pounded with more than 150 millimeters of rain, while Gangwon’s inland areas and North Chungcheong Province can expect and over 120 millimeters of rain.