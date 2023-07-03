Parties Clash over Fukushima Water Release ahead of IAEA Report

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The nation's two main political parties traded blows over Japan's plan to discharge wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant, ahead of the International Atomic Energy Agency's release of a final verification report later this week.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Rival political parties clashed in anticipation of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s(IAEA) release of its final report on Japan's planned discharge of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant this week.At a Supreme Council meeting on Monday, ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Kim Gi-hyeon said the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) was addicted to the "drug of spreading unfounded rumors."Citing past controversies surrounding mad cow disease in the U.S. and the 2010 Cheonan corvette attack by North Korea, the PPP leader accused the DP of attempting to aggravate public anxiety and social discord for political gain.The ruling party criticized the opposition for engaging in political strife by holding rallies outside parliament on the pretext of stopping Japan's water release.While party representatives are on standby this week for the IAEA's report, the ruling side is expected to side with the outcome of the report.The DP, for its part, cast doubt over the credibility of the IAEA's verification, with floor leader Park Kwang-on saying it is expected to be based more on the political climate surrounding Japan rather than scientific data.Park also questioned whether Seoul will be able to continue to ban seafood imports from Fukushima and nearby regions even after supporting the water release.The opposition side plans to continue to campaign for an aggressive response from Seoul to the water release by collecting signatures from the public, staging rallies and hunger strikes and sending a delegation to Japan to protest the plan.Meanwhile, a group of over 100 political figures from both the ruling and opposition sides launched a nonpartisan committee calling for an immediate halt to the plan and urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to exercise diplomacy to stop Tokyo's move.​IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is expected to deliver the agency's report on the discharge to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his trip to the country on Tuesday.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.