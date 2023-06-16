24th Seoul Queer Culture Festival Held in Euljiro Area

Photo : YONHAP News

The 24th Seoul Queer Culture Festival parade was held in the downtown area of Euljiro on Saturday.The event was held in the area for the first time after the Seoul city government disapproved the use of Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall, which had been the venue of the festival every year since 2015.Various programs aimed at raising awareness about the LGBTQ community were provided at booths set up in some 50 locations throughout Euljiro 2-ga.The National Human Rights Commission of Korea and various embassies were among those that installed booths.A group of organizations opposing the festival, including Christian groups, held major demonstrations at Seoul Plaza and parts of Sejong-daero, the main boulevard that runs through Jongno District in downtown Seoul.In May, a committee that manages access to Seoul Plaza reviewed requests to use the venue between June 30 and July 1 from the queer culture festival organizers and the Christian Television System Culture Foundation, before deciding on allowing the religious group to host a youth concert.