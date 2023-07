Photo : YONHAP News

Daily average COVID-19 cases maintained a stable trend last week as they registered under 18-thousand.Health authorities said Monday the number of new daily infections between last Monday and Sunday averaged 17-thousand-796, similar to the previous week's average of 16-thousand-166.The daily average for deaths came to seven and the number of hospitalized patients 111 during the cited period, both down slightly from a week ago.The announcement of COVID-19 tallies shifted to weekly intervals after the government lowered the crisis alert level for the virus last month from the highest "serious" to "alert," while also lifting the mandatory isolation period for patients as well as mask wearing at hospitals and pharmacies.