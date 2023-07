Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Monday denied giving any order triggering the resignation of senior-level ministerial employees.In a press release, the office said it is responding to media inquiries about resignations submitted en masse by “grade one” civil servants at some ministries, referring to senior officials just under the rank of vice minister.The top office said the minister of each agency received the resignations as part of a personnel overhaul and that follow-up measures are believed to be on hold temporarily due to the recent vice minister-level reshuffle.Grade one senior public officials at the environment ministry and others are known to have collectively tendered their resignations just before the Cabinet reshuffle conducted Thursday.