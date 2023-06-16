Menu Content

Yoon Appoints New Anti-Corruption Chief, Vice Ministers

Written: 2023-07-03 16:18:03Updated: 2023-07-03 18:36:11

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday formally appointed Kim Hong-il as the new chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission along with 13 new vice minister level officials following last week's Cabinet reshuffle.

The newly appointed officials are expected to begin their duties right away with no particular swear-in ceremonies.

Yoon previously met with five of the new vice ministers who were former presidential aides and conveyed a special message, asking them to serve the public and boldly fight against “cartels” driven by self-interest that plunder the people.

He said that public officials who join hands with or turn a blind eye to such cartels must be severely punished while those who take responsibility for breaking up vested interests and work solely for the people and the nation’s interests should be highly appraised.

Unification minister nominee Kim Young-ho will face the formality of a parliamentary confirmation hearing before being appointed to the post.
