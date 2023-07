Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) will visit Japan on Tuesday ahead of Tokyo’s plan to release waste water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.According to Japan’s foreign ministry and media, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Japan from Tuesday to Friday.He is set to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the first day and deliver the final report on the agency’s safety assessment of the planned discharge before attending a news conference later in the day.During his stay, Grossi is scheduled to inspect the Fukushima plant and visit an IAEA office at the plant which will open upon his visit.According to local media, the Japanese government plans to use the IAEA’s final report as the scientific basis to respond to public opposition to the water discharge and persuade government officials both at home and abroad about the water release.