Gov't Begins Steps to Deposit in Court Compensation for 4 People Who Refused 3rd Party Solution

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry announced on Monday that it began to take steps to deposit in court compensation that the government was set to provide, through a third party, to four victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor and their bereaved family members.Earlier on March 6, the government unveiled plans to provide compensation to 15 people via the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan under the interior ministry. The 15 include victims and their bereaved families who are to be compensated in line with 2018 Supreme Court rulings that ordered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nippon Steel to provide compensation.Of the 15, eleven have agreed to the third-party solution but four, including two surviving victims, have refused it.The foreign ministry said it began steps to deposit the compensation of those who have refused the third-party solution.Stressing that the victims and bereaved families can receive the compensation at any time, the ministry said it will, together with the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan, continue to exert sincere efforts to secure the understanding of victims and their families.