Media Regulator to Vote on Motion Seeking to Change License Fee Collection

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Communications Commission(KCC) will convene a full session on Wednesday and vote on revisions to an enforcement ordinance to separate the collection of television license fees from household electricity bills.The acting chief of the state broadcasting watchdog, Kim Hyo-jae, convened a closed-door meeting on Monday and submitted the revised enforcement ordinance as a motion to be voted on in the commission’s upcoming full session.If approved by the KCC on Wednesday, the revisions will go into effect after gaining the approval of the Cabinet and finally of the president.Meanwhile, the Korea Electric Power Corporation, which is entrusted with collecting the license fees, said in statement submitted to the KCC that the revised enforcement ordinance requires modification in order to prevent confusion and a surge in costs resulting from the separate collection of fees.The power company said that to put the said revisions into effect, a certain amount of time is needed for preparations and interim measures are necessary to set up related systems.