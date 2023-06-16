Pretrial Detention Ordered for Ex-Aide in DP Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

An ex-aide to former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Song Young-gil will be questioned behind bars for up to 20 days for his role in a cash bribery scandal surrounding Song’s leadership victory at the 2021 party convention.The Seoul Central District Court granted the pretrial detention warrant for the former aide, Park Yong-soo, on Monday, citing concerns that he may destroy evidence.Last week, the prosecution requested the warrant for Park on charges of bribery and violating the Political Parties Act and the Political Funds Act.He is accused of distributing a total of 67-point-five million won in collusion with Kang Rae-gu, a former standing auditor of the Korea Water Resources Corporation, and former DP deputy secretary general Lee Jung-geun.Park allegedly received 50 million won from a businessman in April 2021 and delivered 60 million won to former DP lawmaker and now independent Youn Kwan-suk, who then distributed the money to about 20 party lawmakers that same month to help Song win in the leadership election.