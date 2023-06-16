US House Committee Seeks Report on Defense Cooperation with S. Korea, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. House Committee on Armed Services has asked the U.S. Department of Defense to report on defense cooperation efforts with South Korea and Japan.The request was included in a report by the committee released on Monday on the fiscal year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act(NDAA), which it recently passed.In the report on the 2024 NDAA, the committee required the Pentagon to provide a briefing by March 1, 2024 on "recent defense cooperation efforts” involving South Korea and Japan.The committee said the briefing should also include a description of any opportunities or initiatives through which the U.S. may facilitate enhanced bilateral defense cooperation between South Korea and Japan or enhanced defense cooperation among the three nations.The report requested an outline of “any new or additional cooperative steps” that may be taken by the U.S., Japan, or South Korea to deter destabilizing activities.The rare request by the House committee comes amid rapid progress in trilateral security cooperation among the three nations following significant improvements in Seoul-Tokyo relations.