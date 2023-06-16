Monsoon Rains to Hit Nation Again Tuesday, Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon rains will hit the nation again on Tuesday and Wednesday, beginning with western coastal areas in the central and southwestern regions.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration forecast on Tuesday, 50 to 150 millimeters of rain is expected in the capital area, South Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces, the northern inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province and on Jeju Island until Wednesday.Gangwon Province’s inland areas and North Chungcheong Province are set to see between 50 and 120 millimeters of precipitation, while southern regions of Gyeongsang provinces and coastal areas in Gangwon Province are expected to have 20 to 60 millimeters.Torrential rains of 30 to 60 millimeters per hour accompanied by thunder, lighting and gusts are likely to hit parts of the Jeolla region between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning, while the central region and northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province will see such conditions between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.Afternoon highs are forecast to reach 24 to 31 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, down two to six degrees from the previous day.