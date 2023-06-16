IAEA Chief to Visit Japan to Deliver Report on Fukushima Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) is set to visit Japan on Tuesday ahead of Tokyo’s release of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday and deliver the final report on the agency’s safety assessment of the planned discharge.NHK said that the Japanese government will receive the final report in the meeting and begin coordination on the specific timing of the discharge in the summer.The IAEA report is expected to include the agency’s assessment of the safety of the planned discharge, as well as the results of its inspection of treated water samples and the Advanced Liquid Processing System, which removes radioactive materials from the contaminated wastewater.The IAEA chief has taken the position that if the discharge is carried out properly according to standards, there will be no adverse effects on the environment nor problems with seafood or agricultural products from the Fukushima area.NHK said that a similar stance is expected to be reflected in the IAEA final report set to be released on Tuesday.Meanwhile, after his four-day trip to Japan, Grossi will reportedly visit South Korea, New Zealand and the Cook Islands to explain the results of the UN agency’s assessment of Japan’s planned discharge.