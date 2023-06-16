Top Office to Advise Reinforcement of Rally, Protest Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is set to recommend the interior ministry to bolster restrictions on rallies and protests based on the outcome of an online public survey.An official from the presidential office told Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday that the recommendation to revise the relevant enforcement ordinance will be announced following a discussion by a review panel, adding that the details have yet to be finalized.Public opinion was gathered for three weeks by the top office via its website on the reinforcement of noise controls and the expansion of restrictions for rallies or protests that disrupt traffic as well as those that are held at nighttime or overnight.According to the top office, the number of respondents in support of tougher restrictions was more than double the number of those in opposition.Under the current rules, restrictions are enforced only when the noise level exceeds the maximum standard more than three times within an hour.While asserting that the freedom of expression through rallies and protests must be guaranteed, the top office stressed that exercising the fundamental right should not infringe upon the freedoms of others.