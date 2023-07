Photo : YONHAP News

The National Office of Investigation(NOI) under the National Police Agency says it is currently investigating 193 out of 209 submitted cases of babies unregistered in the state system.The NOI said on Tuesday that of the 209 cases, eleven deaths have been confirmed, while the whereabouts of 20 babies have been verified and the 178 other cases are in progress.Out of the eleven deaths, the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency has opened criminal investigations into four cases, while the other seven were closed without charges.The cases under investigation include that of a mother in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, who has been referred to the prosecution for allegedly killing her two children after giving birth in 2018 and 2019 and hiding their bodies inside the refrigerator in the family home.The Gyeonggi Nambu police have received cases involving 65 children, with whereabouts confirmed for 21, including the two newborns in Suwon.