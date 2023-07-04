IAEA Chief to Visit S. Korea to Explain Fukushima Safety Report

Photo : YONHAP News

International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is set to visit South Korea this week following the release of the agency's final verification report on the safety of Japan's planned discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant.According to first vice minister of government policy coordination Park Gu-yeon on Tuesday, Grossi will arrive in the country on Friday for three days after a trip to Japan starting Tuesday.While in Japan, the IAEA chief is expected to deliver the agency's comprehensive monitoring report to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.After arriving in South Korea, Grossi is scheduled to explain the contents of the report to Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee and also meet with foreign minister Park Jin.The vice minister said Seoul's unilateral scientific and technological safety verification, which includes an on-site inspection by a team of experts and participation in the IAEA's monitoring task force, is nearing its completion.Park stressed, however, that the government will maintain an import ban on seafood products from Fukushima and nearby regions.