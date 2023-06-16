Menu Content

DP-Turned-Ind. Lawmaker Indicted for Sexual Harassment, Retribution

Written: 2023-07-04 13:13:40Updated: 2023-07-04 14:53:50

Prosecutors have indicted an independent lawmaker formerly of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for committing indecent acts by force against an aide in 2021 and causing injury through coercion.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office on Tuesday indicted Rep. Park Wan-joo without pretrial detention on charges of an indecent act by compulsion, power abuse and defamation.

The three-term lawmaker was expelled from the DP after allegations surfaced that he had molested his aide in December 2021 resulting in injury, including post-traumatic stress disorder.

Park is accused of abusing his authority by putting the aide in a disadvantageous position in personnel appointments the following April in apparent retaliation for reporting the incident.

He also allegedly defamed the aide's character by discussing the case in front of others.

Prosecutors did not, however, indict Park on charges of compelling a third party to submit falsified records to the National Assembly secretariat in an attempt to dismiss the aide, due to lack of evidence.
