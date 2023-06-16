Court Rejects Gov't Compensation Deposit for Forced Labor Victim

Photo : YONHAP News

The government's plan to deposit compensation for victims of Japan's wartime forced labor or their families who refused to accept payment from domestic corporate donations with a court has hit a stumbling block.According to the foreign ministry on Tuesday, the Gwangju District Court rejected the deposit of compensation and delayed interest for surviving victim Yang Geum-deok, while returning the deposit for another surviving victim, Lee Chun-sik.The court's decision was based on Yang's previous submission of documents stating her refusal of the payment and the lack of necessary documentation from Lee.The ministry, in response, expressed strong regret, saying it cannot accept the court's rejection in accordance with the principle of law and that it will appeal, arguing that the legal validity of the deposit can be determined only in court and not at the discretion of a sole official.In March, Seoul announced plans to compensate 15 survivors via a foundation under the interior ministry in accordance with 2018 Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nippon Steel to provide the compensation.Of the 15, eleven have agreed to the third-party solution but four, including Yang and Lee, have refused it.