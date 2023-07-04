Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

IAEA to Unveil Final Report on Safety of Japan's Water Release Plan

Written: 2023-07-04 14:06:12Updated: 2023-07-04 14:59:47

IAEA to Unveil Final Report on Safety of Japan's Water Release Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) is set to submit its final verification report on the safety of Japan's planned discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi conveyed the intent in a joint news conference held after his meeting with Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Grossi is set to deliver the final report to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later in the day.

During the joint news conference, Hayashi thanked the IAEA for its neutral and scientific response, adding that Japan will continue to attentively explain to the international community the safety of the wastewater that will be released based on scientific evidence.

The agency's final report is likely to assess that Japan’s plan to release the contaminated water into the ocean is a reasonable option, given that Grossi has previously said the water release will not have a negative impact on the environment if it is conducted appropriately.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >