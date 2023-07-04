IAEA to Unveil Final Report on Safety of Japan's Water Release Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) is set to submit its final verification report on the safety of Japan's planned discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant.IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi conveyed the intent in a joint news conference held after his meeting with Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo on Tuesday.Grossi is set to deliver the final report to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later in the day.During the joint news conference, Hayashi thanked the IAEA for its neutral and scientific response, adding that Japan will continue to attentively explain to the international community the safety of the wastewater that will be released based on scientific evidence.The agency's final report is likely to assess that Japan’s plan to release the contaminated water into the ocean is a reasonable option, given that Grossi has previously said the water release will not have a negative impact on the environment if it is conducted appropriately.