Gov’t to Boost Domestic Spending with Off-Season Tourism Incentives

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will dole out 300-thousand accommodation discount coupons for the low travel season in November and draft measures to help save on transportation costs.The government on Tuesday announced a set of measures to boost domestic demand and stabilize inflation while unveiling its economic policy direction for the second half of the year.Under the plan, various programs will seek to encourage spending, including the return of 300-thousand coupons offering a 30-thousand won accommodation discount in November to rejuvenate domestic tourism, while rail tickets with lodging packages will also be offered at a discount.The government also intends to refrain from raising utility fees in the second half of the year or at least mitigate the financial burden imposed by a hike, while also announcing the expansion of a public transit card scheme to help riders save money in the face of a bus and subway fare increase in Seoul.Expanded income tax deductions on credit card payments of transportation costs from 40 to 80 percent will also be extended to the year’s end, while interest on university tuition loans will be frozen at the current one-point-seven percent for the second semester.