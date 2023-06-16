Monsoon Rains to Continue across Nation through Wed. Morning

Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon rains are in store for most parts of the country on Tuesday with downpours to continue through Wednesday morning.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, 50 to 150 millimeters of rainfall is expected through Wednesday in the capital region, South Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces and on Jeju Island while 50 to 120 millimeters are forecast for the inland areas in Gangwon, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang Province.The rest of Gyeongsang Province and the east coast of Gangwon Province will see 20 to 60 millimeters.Torrential downpours of 30 to 60 millimeters per hour are expected in the central region and northern Gyeongsang Province overnight and in Jeolla Province from the early hours of Wednesday.Rain will be accompanied by gusts, thunder and lightning in some regions.Morning lows on Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday, ranging from 22 to 25 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperatures will be higher at 27 to 33 degrees including 30 in Seoul.