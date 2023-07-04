Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

IAEA Chief: Japan's Water Release Plan Conforms to Int'l Standards

Written: 2023-07-04 17:34:26Updated: 2023-07-05 09:45:03

IAEA Chief: Japan's Water Release Plan Conforms to Int'l Standards

Photo : YONHAP News / AP

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) has assessed that Japan's planned discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant is in accordance with international standards. 

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi revealed the assessment in a news conference held on Tuesday after he delivered the UN agency's final verification report on the safety of planned discharge to Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida. 

[Sound bite: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi]
"Today I can say that after this effort that has been carried out by the task force that I put together, within the IAEA and with the assistance and advise of prestigious experts on radio protection from all over the world, including from neighboring countries, that the plan as it has been proposed and revised is in conformity with the agreed international standards." 

The IAEA chief said the report sums up his agency's work over the past two years.

He added that the IAEA will continue to verify the safety of the water from the Fukushima plant during the discharge phase while having a continuous on-site presence in the plant. 

The treated radioactive water is currently stored in more than one-thousand tanks, which are nearing the one-point-37 million ton capacity.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >