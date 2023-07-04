IAEA Chief: Japan's Water Release Plan Conforms to Int'l Standards

Photo : YONHAP News / AP

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) has assessed that Japan's planned discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant is in accordance with international standards.IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi revealed the assessment in a news conference held on Tuesday after he delivered the UN agency's final verification report on the safety of planned discharge to Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida.[Sound bite: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi]"Today I can say that after this effort that has been carried out by the task force that I put together, within the IAEA and with the assistance and advise of prestigious experts on radio protection from all over the world, including from neighboring countries, that the plan as it has been proposed and revised is in conformity with the agreed international standards."The IAEA chief said the report sums up his agency's work over the past two years.He added that the IAEA will continue to verify the safety of the water from the Fukushima plant during the discharge phase while having a continuous on-site presence in the plant.The treated radioactive water is currently stored in more than one-thousand tanks, which are nearing the one-point-37 million ton capacity.