Top Office Keeps Mum on IAEA's Report on Fukushima Discharge

There has been no response from the presidential office to the report by the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) concluding that Japan's plan to discharge water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant meets international safety standards.An official at the top office told KBS on Tuesday that it is not something for the presidential office to address as related authorities provide daily briefings and will issue their position on the matter.The Office for Government Policy Coordination and the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission are likely to issue an official statement on the IAEA report during Wednesday morning’s daily briefing.IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is scheduled to visit South Korea from Friday to Sunday, but a meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol is reportedly unlikely to occur.At the request of Japan, the agency formed a task force composed of experts from eleven countries in July 2021 to assess the safety of Japan’s plan to release contaminated water from the Fukushima plant into the sea.In its final report after two years of inspections, the IAEA concluded that Tokyo's plan to release the treated water is consistent with the its safety standards.