Foreign Ministry Objects to Forced Labor Compensation Rejection

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has filed an objection after a local court rejected the government’s request to deposit compensation for victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor who refused to accept payment from domestic corporate donations.Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a press briefing on Tuesday that the move by the Gwangju District Court is difficult to accept, stressing that the public official overseeing court deposits does not have the authority to reject a deposit application that fully complies with regulations.The spokesperson criticized the court’s decision as “unprecedented” and an infringement of the right to be tried in a court of law.In a separate position statement, the foreign ministry also pointed out that the public official in charge made the decision after seeking opinions from colleagues, which runs afoul of related regulations requiring the official make a judgment independently.The statement came after the court rejected the deposit of compensation and delayed interest for surviving victim Yang Geum-deok, while returning the deposit for another surviving victim, Lee Chun-sik.