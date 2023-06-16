Heavy Rains Inflict Damage on Structures in Capital Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy monsoon rains that pounded the nation since Tuesday caused damage to ten facilities in the capital region.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said that as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, two public structures and eight privately owned facilities and buildings were destroyed or flooded.At around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a road embankment collapsed in Oebalsan-dong in Gangseo District in Seoul, prompting the relevant authorities to respond with safety measures.A road in Gyeonggi Province was temporarily flooded, while a retaining wall collapsed at a driving school in the province’s city of Yangju, causing four people from two households in the area to evacuate temporarily.The rains temporarily inundated two houses and one commercial building in the city of Goyang in Gyeonggi Province, two homes in the province’s Namyangju, as well as one residential building and one factory in Incheon.In addition, 423 households in the Haengsin area of Goyang suffered inconveniences for about two hours due to power outages at 11:20 p.m.