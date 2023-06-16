Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Heavy Rains Inflict Damage on Structures in Capital Region

Written: 2023-07-05 08:41:45Updated: 2023-07-05 09:44:13

Heavy Rains Inflict Damage on Structures in Capital Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy monsoon rains that pounded the nation since Tuesday caused damage to ten facilities in the capital region.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said that as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, two public structures and eight privately owned facilities and buildings were destroyed or flooded.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a road embankment collapsed in Oebalsan-dong in Gangseo District in Seoul, prompting the relevant authorities to respond with safety measures.

A road in Gyeonggi Province was temporarily flooded, while a retaining wall collapsed at a driving school in the province’s city of Yangju, causing four people from two households in the area to evacuate temporarily.

The rains temporarily inundated two houses and one commercial building in the city of Goyang in Gyeonggi Province, two homes in the province’s Namyangju, as well as one residential building and one factory in Incheon.

In addition, 423 households in the Haengsin area of Goyang suffered inconveniences for about two hours due to power outages at 11:20 p.m.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >