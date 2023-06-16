Senior Foreign Ministry Officials of S. Korea, China Hold Talks in Beijing

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior diplomats of South Korea and China met for the first high-level gathering since the harsh exchange of words last month over a warning by Chinese ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming about betting against China.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry, South Korean deputy foreign minister Choi Young-sam had a lunch meeting with Chinese vice foreign minister Sun Weidong at the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing on Tuesday.The two sides reportedly checked measures taken by the two nations to maintain and develop stable relations since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol government in May of last year, agreeing that meticulous efforts are required to improve bilateral relations based on mutual respect and reciprocity.The officials also agreed to strengthen bilateral communication and cooperation regarding the North Korean nuclear issue, with Choi urging Beijing to play a constructive role in leading Pyongyang to halt its provocations and return to dialogue on denuclearization.They also exchanged positions on the Taiwan issue, which has been cited as a key point of contention in South Korea-China relations, with the Chinese foreign ministry stating that Sun emphasized the “One China” policy and called for strict adherence from Seoul.In response, deputy minister Choi said that Seoul has maintained its position of respecting the policy since the formation of diplomatic ties between the two nations.