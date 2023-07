Photo : YONHAP News

Ramen prices in South Korea climbed by the highest rate in June.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the consumer price index of the household staple posted 123-point-95 in June, up 13-point-four percent from a year earlier.The growth topped last month’s 13-point-one percent to post the largest in 14 years and four months since February 2009 during the global financial crisis, when prices soared 14-point-three percent on-year.As the inflation rate for June slowed to two-point-seven percent, the gap between the growth in the price of instant noodles and prices overall widened to over ten-point-seven percentage points, the largest since January 2009.The rise of ramen prices is expected to slow as local manufacturers lowered prices this month in line with the government's call for price cuts that reflect stabilizing international flour prices.