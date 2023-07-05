Top Office to Prioritize Safety amid IAEA’s Approval of Fukushima Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said public health and safety are the top priority in light of the report by the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) concluding that Japan's plan to release Fukushima nuclear plant wastewater meets global safety standards.A presidential official told KBS on Wednesday that Seoul respects the outcome of safety verification by the United Nations agency, which is considered a world-leading institution in nuclear safety.The official said Seoul plans to continuously keep tabs on the implementation of the plan through close cooperation with both the IAEA and Japan.The administration has also pledged to reinforce the safety management of South Korean waters and seafood products by expanding the number of radiation testing facilities from the current 92 to 200.In Tokyo on Tuesday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi formally presented Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with the report that said Japan’s approach and activities pertaining to the discharge of ALPS-treated water are consistent with relevant international safety standards.Grossi is set to visit South Korea on Friday to explain the contents of the report to Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee and also meet with foreign minister Park Jin.