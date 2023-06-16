Gov’t Deposits Compensation for 2 More Victims of Forced Labor

Photo : YONHAP News

Compensation has been deposited with a court for a further two victims of Japan's wartime forced labor or their families who have refused to accept payment from domestic corporate donations.According to the legal community on Wednesday, a foundation under the interior ministry in charge of the payments deposited the money with the Suwon District Court, which has jurisdiction over Yongin, Gyeonggi Province where the families of the late victims Jeong Chang-hee and Park Hae-ok reside.The Jeonju District Court also rejected the deposit for Park after the foundation failed to submit documents by Tuesday naming the deceased's family as inheritors.Earlier, the Gwangju District Court rejected the deposit of compensation and delayed interest for surviving victim Yang Geum-deok, citing Yang's earlier submission of documents refusing the payment.The foreign ministry, in response, expressed strong regret, saying it cannot accept the court's rejection in accordance with the principle of law and that it will appeal, arguing that the legal validity of the deposit can be determined only in court and not at the discretion of one official.In March, Seoul announced plans to compensate 15 survivors or their families via the foundation in accordance with 2018 Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nippon Steel to provide the compensation.Of the 15, eleven have agreed to the third-party solution but four, including Yang and another surviving victim Lee Chun-sik, have refused it.