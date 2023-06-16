Broadcasting Watchdog OKs Split of Licensing Fees from Electricity Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The state broadcasting watchdog has approved the separation of license fees for the Korean Broadcasting System(KBS) and the Education Broadcasting System(EBS) from electricity bills.The Korea Communications Commission(KCC) passed the original version of the enforcement ordinance revisions at a plenary session on Wednesday, with members from the ruling side, Kim Hyo-jae and Lee Sang-in, forming a two-to-one majority in support of the move.Kim Hyun, the opposition’s representative who has been staging a hunger strike in protest, walked out of the meeting.The revisions will be subject to approvals by a vice-ministerial meeting, the Cabinet and President Yoon Suk Yeol before being promulgated by as early as mid-July.KBS, which opposes the revisions on the grounds that the change could potentially damage the foundation of public broadcasting and inflict a drastic decline in its key source of revenue, filed an injunction with the Constitutional Court seeking to halt the revisions.It has also requested a court review of the KCC's rare move to reduce the revision's advance legislation notice period to ten days, citing a procedural flaw.Since 1994, a monthly license fee of two-thousand-500 won, or under two U.S. dollars, for both KBS and EBS has been bundled with electricity bills for every household with a television receiver, with KBS taking two-thousand-261 won.