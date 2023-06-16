Nikkei: Tokyo Preparing for August Release of Fukushima Water

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese daily has reported that Tokyo is set to begin fine-tuning details to push ahead with a release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean as early as next month.The Nikkei revealed the development a day after the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) released its final safety verification report assessing that Tokyo's plan fulfills international safety standards.Referring to a media report on an August release in a press conference on Wednesday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno reiterated that Tokyo's intention of beginning the release between spring and summer this year remains unchanged.He said, however, that the exact timing is expected to be finalized after Tokyo confirms the plan's safety and develops response measures to damage inflicted by what he called "unfounded rumors."Japan's Kyodo News reported that the Nuclear Regulation Authority decided to issue its certification to plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) on Friday, the final hurdle before water release can commence.Regardless of the safety verification procedures, Tokyo first intends to win over opponents of the plan both at home and abroad.Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is set to explain the plan's safety to his South Korean and Chinese counterparts next week while meeting on the margins of a series of multilateral forums hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).