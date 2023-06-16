JCS Says Retrieved N. Korean Satellite Lacks Spy Functionality

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The South Korean military has recovered the satellite North Korea attempted to put into orbit on May 31 with a launch that ended in failure as the rocket crashed into the Yellow Sea. The recovery operation ended as the military determined that the reconnaissance satellite did not appear capable of fulfilling its purpose.Tom McCarthy has the latest.Report: South Korea has recovered North Korea’s first ever spy satellite over a month after a launch attempting to bring it into space ended in failure as the rocket crashed into the Yellow Sea.The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) announced on Wednesday that it concluded retrieval operations with the salvage of key parts of the Chollima-1 space launch vehicle and the Malligyong-1 satellite for a thorough analysis by both South Korea and the U.S.Despite the North’s claims prior to the launch that the satellite would be “indispensable” to tracking the activities of the regime’s enemies, the JCS announced that the object had no feasibility in terms of military surveillance.Although the JCS did not specify what parts of the satellite were retrieved, experts agree that the conclusion could only be reached by analyzing the optical components such as the cameras.The retrieval efforts wrapped up 36 days after the rocket and its payload were launched as the North attempted to put its first ever recon satellite into space.Shortly after liftoff, however, the rocket experienced catastrophic failure due to an irregularity with the second-stage ignition system and crashed into the Yellow Sea.The South Korean military quickly initiated recovery efforts and salvaged a 15-meter long cylinder presumed to be the second stage housing on June 16, two and a half weeks before the military confirmed that the satellite was also recovered.Tom McCarthy, KBS World Radio News.