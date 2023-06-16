Authorities to Open Banking Sector in Bid to Break Oligopoly of Top 5

Photo : YONHAP News

Financial authorities will actively encourage the entry of new players into the market in an effort to break up the oligopolistic structure of the banking sector dominated by five major banks.The Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service on Wednesday announced a set of measures aimed at improving the management and business practices of banks.Authorities set up a task force in February and have been discussing ways to promote market competition based on the assessment that the current oligopoly is bent on profit from interest.The key to the latest measures is lowering barriers for new players to enter the banking sector by allowing, for instance, provincial banks to become commercial with a nationwide network.Such a move has already been endorsed by Daegu Bank, which has expressed intent to follow through with an application to undergo the conversion that will be reviewed as soon as it is received.Financial Services Commission vice chair Kim So-young vowed to change the banking industry into a competitive market that allows the entry of new actors at any time, noting that the mere notion of competition can induce the desired effects.