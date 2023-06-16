Yoon: Gov't R&D Investments Must Go toward World-Class Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says government investment in research and development(R&D) should be injected into world-class research projects.Yoon made the remark on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the First World Congress of Korean Scientists and Engineers in Seoul, citing a government budget for R&D already surpassing 30 trillion won, or some 23 billion U.S. dollars, this year.His comments came a day after the presidential office said the practice of sharing government investment in R&D is hampering innovation in science and technology.During the inaugural event, Yoon stressed the need for global cooperation in the field of science and technology as he expressed regret over obstacles to the establishment of an agency tasked with boosting space cooperation between South Korea and the U.S.The president said that although a bill to that end was submitted to parliament in April, progress has hit a roadblock with obstructive efforts by the opposition.The World Congress of Korean Scientists and Engineers was launched in line with a proposal by Yoon while in New York last September of a venue that allows South Korean scientists and engineers abroad to share research achievements with their peers back home.