Court Fines Jeongeup Mayor for Violating Public Official Election Act

A court has fined Mayor Lee Hak-soo of the city of Jeongeup for falsely accusing his opponent of real estate speculation during the mayoral election in last year’s local elections.



The Jeonju District Court on Wednesday ordered Lee to pay a fine of ten million won, or over seven-thousand U.S. dollars, for violating the Public Official Election Act. If the ruling is upheld, Lee’s win of the mayoral seat will be invalidated.



In its ruling, the court said that the remarks Lee had made in media appearances about his opponent in last year’s elections are regarded to be false.



The court said it reached its ruling out of consideration for the significant impact allegations about real estate speculation have on candidates running for office, a factor made more pertinent due to the narrow victory for Lee and the main opposition Democratic Party .



Lee was indicted for making false remarks on TV and radio debates between May 26 and 31 of last year that cast his opponent, Kim Min-young, an independent candidate, as having dabbled in such speculation.



Following the court ruling, Lee apologized to city residents for causing concern and said he will work to convey his stance in an appellate court.