Woman Arrested for Aiding Illegal Entry of Vietnamese into S. Korea

Immigration authorities in Busan have handed a Vietnamese woman to the prosecution for assisting compatriots in entering South Korea for illegal stays.According to a special investigation team at the Busan immigration branch on Wednesday, the woman, a naturalized South Korean, is accused of providing fraudulent invitation papers for entry and receiving ten-thousand U.S. dollars from each person since 2018.The team explained that she published advertisements offering to conduct administrative affairs as a proxy to provide the invitations necessary for Vietnamese nationals to enter South Korea and gathered marriage and family certificates from clients that she tampered with for use in the crimes.Officials confirmed that 21 of 44 clients the woman offered the bogus service to arrived on forged papers and are illegally residing in the country, while the other 23 were denied entry or visa issuance.Together with law enforcement in Vietnam, investigators are tracking down a local broker who assisted the suspect in South Korea.