Mainichi: Kishida Aiming to Hold Summit with Yoon Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese daily says Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering holding a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization Summit in Lithuania slated for next week.According to the Mainichi Shimbun on Wednesday, should the summit be held, Kishida is expected to personally explain to Yoon the safety of Japan’s plan to discharge wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.Kishida is likely to underline that the plan is scientifically safe, citing the final report released by the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday which concluded that the discharge plan is consistent with international safety standards.If the summit is held, Kishida and Yoon would be sitting down for talks roughly two months after meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima.Japan’s foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is also aiming to hold talks with his South Korean and Chinese counterparts next week on the sidelines of a foreign ministers’ meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ahead of Japan’s planned water release.