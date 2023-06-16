KBS Raises Issue with KCC's Approval of Changing License Fee Collection

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Broadcasting System(KBS) has raised issue with the decision by the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) to approve the separation of license fees for KBS and the Education Broadcasting System(EBS) from electricity bills.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the public broadcaster said procedural problems were made in the commission’s decision-making and called for sufficient time to hold a comprehensive social discussion on public broadcasting.KBS said the KCC had passed the original version of the enforcement ordinance revisions in just ten days, which the company cited was just one-fourth of the 40-day period for advance legislation notice process.KBS went on to say that the commission had refused the broadcaster's request to submit a statement on its opinions regarding the change to license fee collection.KBS mentioned that the KCC had also dismissed opinions submitted by the Korea Electric Power Corporation which is entrusted with collecting the license fees.Earlier on Wednesday, the state broadcasting watchdog approved revisions to an enforcement ordinance to separate the collection of television license fees from household electricity bills.The revisions will be subject to approvals by a vice-ministerial meeting, the Cabinet and President Yoon Suk Yeol before being promulgated by as early as mid-July.