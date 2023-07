Photo : YONHAP News

A new report finds that the number of drug offenders apprehended surged to a record high last year, with a sharp jump posted by young adults and foreigners.According to a white paper on drug crimes released by the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office(SPO) on Wednesday, the number of such offenders reached 18-thousand-395 last year. That’s up nearly 46 percent compared to 2018.The tally stood at around 16-thousand in 2019, roughly 18-thousand in 2020 and some 16-thousand-150 in 2021.The paper noted that nearly 69 percent of the drug offenders caught last year were in their mid-30s or younger.The paper also assessed that the number of foreign drug offenders nearly tripled in the past five years to stand at two-thousand-573 last year.The SPO attributed the record number of drug offenders to easier access via international mail using the Internet.