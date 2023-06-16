Menu Content

Finance Minister Reaffirms No Supplementary Budget for 2nd Half

Written: 2023-07-05 18:36:33Updated: 2023-07-05 18:45:19

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho has reaffirmed the government’s stance that it will not draw up a revised supplementary budget to boost the economy in the second half of the year. 

Choo made the remarks on Wednesday during a full session of the National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee, in reply to a question from an opposition lawmaker on how the government plans to revitalize its finances amid a lack in tax revenues. 

He said the government must refrain from falling on spending to boost the economy by taking out further loans out of fears over the economy. 

On concerns over the Korea Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives seeing record-high delinquency rates, Choo said the federation’s soundness and liquidity are relatively in good condition. 

On next year’s budget, Choo said the government will review all projects that receive state subsidies from scratch in the process of drawing up next year’s budget. He said the government will aim to not earmark spending on projects that were found to have illegally or unfairly used the subsidies.
