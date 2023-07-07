IAEA Chief Says Agency Will Stay in Fukushima until Last Drop Released

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) says the UN agency will remain in Fukushima until every last drop of the wastewater from the nuclear power plant has been safely released.According to Japan’s Kyodo News, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi made the remark on Wednesday when he explained the agency’s final report on the safety of Japan’s water release plan to fishing association leaders and heads of local governments in the city of Iwaki, located some 40 kilometers south of the plant.Grossi said the IAEA will stay in Fukushima and will continue to review, inspect and check the validity of the plan in the decades to come.Grossi’s remarks came as the agency earlier in the day opened a field office at the crippled nuclear power plant to monitor the safe discharge of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean.Meanwhile, Fukushima’s fisheries association unanimously adopted a resolution last Friday reaffirming its opposition to the discharge plan.