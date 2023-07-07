Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ex-Ssangbangwool Group Chief Hit with Additional Indictments

Written: 2023-07-06 08:25:10Updated: 2023-07-06 08:35:19

Ex-Ssangbangwool Group Chief Hit with Additional Indictments

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has hit the former chief of Ssangbangwool Group with an additional indictment on charges of embezzlement and breach of trust.

The Suwon District Prosecutors' Office said on Wednesday the charges were added against Kim Seong-tae on top of the seven he is already standing trial for, including bribery, embezzlement and violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act.

The latest charges pertain to suspicions that Kim provided unfair gains to Kanglim, a subsidiary of Ssangbangwool Group, by having the parent company purchase Kanglim’s shares at nearly eight billion won, or around six million U.S. dollars, higher than the appraised value back in December 2020.

He is also accused of embezzling some two billion won in company funds in March 2020 to pay off stock mortgages.

The ex-chair is already standing trial for handing over some eight million U.S. dollars to North Korea between January and December 2019 in pursuit of inter-Korean projects.

Kim is also accused of embezzling 53-point-eight billion won from five unlisted firms suspected to be shell companies established under the names of Ssangbangwool Group executives and employees, as well as forcing affiliates to give one-point-one billion won in support funds.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >