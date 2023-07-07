Ex-Ssangbangwool Group Chief Hit with Additional Indictments

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has hit the former chief of Ssangbangwool Group with an additional indictment on charges of embezzlement and breach of trust.The Suwon District Prosecutors' Office said on Wednesday the charges were added against Kim Seong-tae on top of the seven he is already standing trial for, including bribery, embezzlement and violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act.The latest charges pertain to suspicions that Kim provided unfair gains to Kanglim, a subsidiary of Ssangbangwool Group, by having the parent company purchase Kanglim’s shares at nearly eight billion won, or around six million U.S. dollars, higher than the appraised value back in December 2020.He is also accused of embezzling some two billion won in company funds in March 2020 to pay off stock mortgages.The ex-chair is already standing trial for handing over some eight million U.S. dollars to North Korea between January and December 2019 in pursuit of inter-Korean projects.Kim is also accused of embezzling 53-point-eight billion won from five unlisted firms suspected to be shell companies established under the names of Ssangbangwool Group executives and employees, as well as forcing affiliates to give one-point-one billion won in support funds.