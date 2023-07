Photo : YONHAP News

Ice cream prices in South Korea grew sharply again last month.According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, the consumer price index of the popular frozen dessert stood at 119-point-98, up nine-point-four percent from a year earlier.The latest surge came after ice cream prices saw the largest growth in some 14 years this March when they climbed by nearly 14 percent, after rising ten-and-a-half percent in May.Prices could further climb as ice cream companies, including Lotte Wellfood, Binggrae and Haitai Ice Cream, are likely to raise prices this year like they did last year.