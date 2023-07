Photo : KBS News

Sweltering heat is expected to grip most parts of the nation on Thursday with afternoon highs forecast at over 31 degrees Celsius.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), a hot weather advisory is in place for Gyeonggi Province’s southern inland areas, Gangwon Province, the eastern parts of South Jeolla Province and Gyeongsang Province.Afternoon highs are expected to reach between 27 and 35 degrees across the nation.The weather agency also projected that the nation’s east coastal regions will again see a tropical night on Thursday.Tropical nights occur when the lowest temperature between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. the following day stays above 25 degrees Celsius.