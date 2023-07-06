IAEA, S. Korea to Jointly Conduct Analysis of Fukushima Water

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) will conduct a further analysis on samples of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant jointly with the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety(KINS).The UN agency announced on Wednesday that the agency’s Terrestrial Environmental Radiochemistry Laboratory(TERC) and KINS will conduct a second and third round of analysis on the water samples and unveil their findings in a report within the second half of the year.The IAEA earlier revealed the results of its first analysis of the samples in its final verification report on the safety of Japan’s plan to release contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.The additional analyses will maintain the practice of inter-laboratory comparisons.KINS and TERC had obtained samples of the wastewater last November for the additional analyses to determine whether it has radionuclides beyond a permissible concentration before comparing their findings with an analysis conducted by Tokyo Electric Power Company, the plant’s operator.