Suwon Court Rejects Compensation Deposit for Forced Labor Victim

Photo : YONHAP News

The government continues to face obstacles as it attempts to deposit compensation for victims of Japan's wartime forced labor or their families who refused to accept payment from domestic corporate donations with a court.The Suwon District Court on Wednesday rejected the deposit of compensation for the bereaved families of the late victim Jung Chang-hee, citing a clear objection from family members to the provision of compensation via a third party.The rejection is the third after the courts in Gwangju and Jeonju also denied deposits for the late victim Park Hae-ok and surviving victim Yang Geum-deok.An official of the foreign ministry expressed strong regret over the courts’ decisions, saying that the rejections are unacceptable and an appeal will be pursued immediately. The official added that the government will exert its best efforts to ensure that the victims are compensated.In March, Seoul announced plans to compensate 15 survivors via a foundation under the interior ministry in accordance with 2018 Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nippon Steel to provide the compensation.Of the 15, eleven have agreed to the third-party solution but four have refused it.