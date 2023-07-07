Gov’t to Develop Anti-Drone System to Defend against N. Korean Attack

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will develop a defense system to protect key government and military facilities from North Korean drone attacks.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration unveiled plans on Thursday to accept bids from local firms through August 8 for an anti-drone defense system project with a price tag of 48-and-a-half billion won, or some 37 million U.S. dollars.The project was devised to protect air and naval bases as well as government agencies from drone attacks by enemy forces.The introduction of the system is a facet of measures that the military briefed President Yoon Suk Yeol on in the wake of drone incursions by the North late last year, stating that it will promptly procure various systems that can hit enemy drones while minimizing civilian damage.The anti-drone system will employ the “soft kill” approach that incapacitates drones, instead of a “hard kill” system that destroys them.