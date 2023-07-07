Gov't, PPP Challenge DP’s Claim of Highway Plan to Benefit First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) convened an emergency meeting on Thursday over allegations by the opposition of an attempt to reroute an expressway to benefit the family of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.PPP Rep. Kim Jung-jae slammed the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for falsely claiming that there was a procedural aberration that almost resulted in the relocation of the expressway linking Seoul and the Gyeonggi county of Yangpyeong to land owned by Kim’s family.Citing statements by land minister Won Hee-ryong to the parliamentary land committee, the lawmaker called on the DP to stop engaging in dishonest incitement and disseminating fake news ahead of next year's general elections.The DP, which plans to send a task force to the site in question, has suggested that a relocation of the end of the expressway in Yangpyeong from a point that had passed a feasibility study was considered to benefit the first lady's family.The PPP, for its part, filed complaints with the police against former DP chief Lee Hae-chan, who made the initial assertion, as well as the operator of a YouTube channel that produced related content, claiming defamation through the distribution of false information.