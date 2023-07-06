Gov't to Reveal Fukushima Water Discharge Assessment on Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The comprehensive outcome of the government’s two-year assessment of Japan's planned discharge of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant will be released on Friday.First Vice Minister of Government Policy Coordination Park Gu-yeon said on Thursday that the results from Seoul's unilateral verification led by the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety since August 2021 will be revealed during the daily briefing at the end of the week.The assessment will be based on the institute's own analysis, raw data obtained by a South Korean team of experts that conducted on-site inspections in May, an evaluation of Japan's test of release facilities and the views of South Korean experts on the International Atomic Energy Agency's final report.Shin Jae-sik, the head of the radiation emergency bureau at the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, said the report will also contain Seoul's recommendations to Tokyo regarding the upcoming release.The vice minister said Tokyo is expected to draw up details of the planned discharge with a goal to start this summer.Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority plans to issue its certification to plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company on Friday, the final hurdle before the water release can commence.